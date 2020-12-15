Lawsuit seeks to overturn election

He is officially supporting a state of Texas lawsuit that seeks to invalidate as many as 10 million legally certified ballots. This lawsuit requests the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election and award the loser, Donald Trump, the presidency. His support of this suit is the actual threat to our electoral system.

His lawsuit will fail on its merits, but his decisions are not without consequence. This is a partisan waste of Montana tax dollars. As the state’s attorney general, he chooses to mislead the public by acting as if there were a legal case to defy the will of the voters, and this will cause lasting damage to our political system and to faith in our elections. His lawsuit will undermine legitimate complaints in the future about voter fraud and undercut legitimate work in the future to ensure ballot integrity. It is a disservice to Montanans who simply expect a nonpartisan office of the attorney general and who depend on a fair administration of justice.