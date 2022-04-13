Lawyers who made a difference

Missoula has just lost two Montana legal giants, and I have lost two friends. Milt Datsopoulos and Bob Campbell reflected the best lawyers can be as people.

Milt was a lawyer’s lawyer who represented corporations to pay his law firm bills, and many individuals with limited resources because he wanted to. I spent hours watching him work, and always learned something new. He helped teach my law courses and quickly answered whenever I sought advice during my years as UM General Counsel. He also won the most important Montana Supreme Court university case ever fought to protect the Board of Regents from political interference. He often told me it was his favorite. Milt loved life and lived it fully.

Bob helped make the Montana Constitution among the world’s best to protect individual rights. I taught UM Law School Advanced Legislation courses where students drafted bills for the Legislature, with over 130 enacted into law. Bob was a regular guest who helped students learn how to write valid laws. He and I once successfully opposed Missoula high school media censorship as concerned citizens with Bob in the lead, and were proud of it.

Goodbye to two who made a difference.

David Aronofsky,

Missoula

