Last Best Conference (LBCon), held May 30-31, takes leaders from around the country and brings them to Missoula to create positive change. Its mission is to inspire pursuits of passion that leave lasting impacts.
As a CPA in Missoula, I deeply care about the lasting impact we create for our Montana communities as it affects me both personally and professionally. Montana, or the Last Best Place, is where I choose to be and it transcends business because of the community we all share.
This year, I am most excited to hear about new business ideas at the pitch competition. Like all the afternoon sessions, the pitch competition will be held at Cambium Place in the Old Sawmill District where they, too, are building an innovative ecosystem with ATG. The city of Missoula has spent the past several years making this new urban neighborhood both vibrant and historic.
At a time where our economies are thriving and our communities are growing, we need to continue to define what it is about Montana that makes us so special. LBCon is a place where we get to both celebrate and integrate that definition together.
Pat Boyle,
Missoula