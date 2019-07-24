Three headlines we read in the July 19 edition of the Missoulian:
- Records detail efforts to bury news, Trump took part in calls to keep quiet an alleged affair, filing says
- Trump falsely claims he tried to stop chants
- Not so long ago, Trump had harsh words for America, too
Three headlines we have never seen in the Missoulian:
- Trump announces U.S. will lead efforts to develop and implement solutions for climate change
- Trump launches effort to improve U.S. education — currently U.S. ranks 26th internationally (worldtop20.org/education)
- Trump’s plan expected to improve health care — 36 countries have better health care (internationalinsurance.com)
We need a president who:
- Is focused on what matters most
- We can trust to always speak the truth
- Provides leadership for all, rather than pep rallies for a few
It is time for a leadership change.
Lee Boman,
Missoula