Letter

Three headlines we read in the July 19 edition of the Missoulian:

Three headlines we have never seen in the Missoulian:

  • Trump announces U.S. will lead efforts to develop and implement solutions for climate change
  • Trump launches effort to improve U.S. education — currently U.S. ranks 26th internationally (worldtop20.org/education)
  • Trump’s plan expected to improve health care — 36 countries have better health care (internationalinsurance.com)

We need a president who:

  • Is focused on what matters most
  • We can trust to always speak the truth
  • Provides leadership for all, rather than pep rallies for a few

It is time for a leadership change.

Lee Boman,

Missoula

