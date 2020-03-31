Leadership lacking in White House

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on MSNBC bragging about all the money we have sent to help other countries and yet no mention of sending help to our country, which is in desperate need of more hospitals and beds, more masks tests and ventilators.

People are dying by the thousands in the USA, so much so that they have freezer trucks to accommodate the bodies.

Donald Trump says he doesn't know of any lack of supplies and that it is up to the governors to find these necessities. And Trump has done nothing but encourage some states to ignore the rules that would slow the virus.

We need Governor Cuomo, Governor Bullock, and Mayor De Blasio, Barack Obama. We need leadership that we are lacking in the White House. Is Trump trying to kill us all?

Governors Cuomo and Bullock of Montana have been out there trying to help us. Our police force and front-line people, like nurses, are dying and getting sick.

Pompeo, shut up. We are sick of the lies from both you and your boss.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

