League was missing from 2016 election

Regarding Nancy Maxson, co-president of the Missoula League of Women Voters, letter from Jan. 19 calling on Congressman Rosendale to acknowledge the November election was not fraudulent.

I might have some respect for their position had they said something during the three years of the “Mueller witch hunt” and the entire Russia hoax about respecting the results of the vote in 2016. Since she and the Missoula League of Women Voters are not on record for having any problems with Hillary Clinton’s call for a “resistance” of President Trump and the Russia hoax, then it is difficult to separate her chatter from the drones of the Democratic Party seeking to silence any debate on the election. With three years of casting doubt and sowing discord into President Trump’s 2016 election, the Democrats certainly do not want “that” for their new president.