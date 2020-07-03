Lean on experts for crisis planning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a caregiver of elderly individuals, every choice I make today requires forethought. For high-risk individuals, COVID-19 carries an increased risk. If one of my clients contracts the virus, I know there's a higher chance they will be hospitalized. It is important, for the safety of my clients, that our society works to transform the way we perform essential tasks, such as grocery shopping and medical visits, during the duration of this crisis.

Daily life requires serious planning and ensuring that patients receive their daily medications is more critical now than ever. We are thankful to have been able to access medications throughout this pandemic, often even being able to have them delivered to reduce risk of exposure. This is the change we need to see and the type of work we must invest in until we have a vaccine.

Despite the rural roadblocks we face, Montana's health care system has weathered this crisis and our pharmacies have been able to adapt with home delivery, curbside pickup and online ordering systems. Our state leaders should look to the experts in crisis planning and pharmaceutical distribution to continue this work throughout 2020.

Jannene Incoronato,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0