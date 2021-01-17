 Skip to main content
Learn from disgrace, stand up for truth

To my fellow Montanans:

2020 was a free and fair election. Everyone needs to accept the truth. To continue, as some at the national level are, would be to continue the lies that created the storm on our nation’s capital.

Congress people who were elected on the same ballot that Donald Trump lost on are not objecting to their election. That makes no sense.

This act by the sitting president is not one of simply exciting the crowd or selling a point of view. He gave little thought to those working inside the capitol building and once the riot started, he did not even call to make sure Mike Pence was OK even though his supporters were yelling, “Hang Mike Pence.” They erected gallows, for Pete’s sake.

This is Montana. We have worked together for decades. Please learn from the national disgrace. The truth needs told. There was no voter fraud. The direction from here will separate the actual Republicans from the Qanon crowd. They are here. They are dangerous. Protect us all by standing for the truth.

Kim Halvorson,

Clinton

