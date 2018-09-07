I just finished reading Donald MacMillan’s "Smoke Wars." This fascinating history of pollution and the courts, centering around the smelting industry from 1890 to 1924, left me with very strong impressions concerning what was happening with pollution and court actions then, as well as what’s happening today.
First, if you want to know truths about industrial effects on the environment, listen to farmers; not the big industrial ones but the ones who get out in their own fields every day and observe their crops, livestock, soil, water and air; and listen to doctors and scientists who do research independent of industry, not scientists and engineers hired by industries causing pollution.
Second, when government gets involved, it should never place the means of meeting agreements totally in the companies’ hands. Industries can be masters at twisting words to meet their own short-sighted profits while ignoring long-term effects of their actions on society and on life itself. In order to protect its citizens and land from abuse, government needs to assertively oversee fulfillment activity for agreements with industry.
Abuse was happening 100 years ago, and it’s still happening today. My question concerning today’s leaders: When will they ever learn?
Laura Morris,
Missoula