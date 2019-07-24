Understanding the ambiguity of prominent American figures may help avert consumers of media from aggrandizing sensationalized stories.
William Penn, the esteemed 17th-century founder of the Province of Pennsylvania, enacted religion toleration for religious dissidents. However, under Penn’s leadership, Pennsylvania coincided with the other British colonies and permitted the deplorable institution of slavery to exist within its territorial boundaries.
Less than a hundred years following Penn’s governorship, the illustrious Virginia statesman Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence and decreed, “All men are created equal.” Nevertheless, when he wrote these words, Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves.
Four score and seven years later, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln gave his famous Gettysburg address to the victorious Union Army, reverting the United States’ attention back to the Declaration of Independence and the importance of republicanism. However, less than a year prior to his speech, in December 1862, Lincoln ordered the death of 39 Sioux prisoners of war — the largest mass execution in American history.
By knowing the deficiencies of these and a myriad of other historical characters, one may understand a modicum of the United States’ nuanced history; and, through that knowledge, one can prevent participating in the present-day’s acrimonious political climate.
Matt Holter,
Lolo