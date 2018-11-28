Try 1 month for 99¢
Letter

Many thanks to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes for a free showing Thursday night (Nov. 15) of their movie “Atatice: The Untold Story of the National Bison Range."

I learned a lot of uncomfortable history — a history marked by colonialism, racism and broken promises. I learned about the unique relationship between the tribes and the bison, and when the great herds were dwindling, how the tribes were instrumental in saving the bison from extinction.

The panel discussion afterwards was good-humored and fun — would that we all could be as tolerant and gracious.

Anne Greene,

Missoula

