Learning to speak another language without accent is hard

Tim Matheson’s recent joke comparing First Ladies maybe funny, but to imply that Melania Trump doesn’t speak English cuts deep those of us that struggled to learn English as legal immigrants.

Learning English is really hard, it took me 3 years. I failed typing because I didn’t understand the teacher. Going to the post office, store, making friends was excruciating.

I immigrated as a teenager; the earlier one learns a language, the easier it’s to lose one’s accent. I lost 90% of my accent; I took English as a second language classes.

When immigrants learn a language later in life, they rarely lose their accent. My father’s accent is stronger than Melania’s. I wonder what Matheson would say about him.

My legal immigrant friends from Bulgaria and Russia, struggle to get rid of their accent. They are not just learning a new language; they’re also learning a new alphabet.

Some don’t look up to people because of gender and race. We look up to people because their accomplishments. Melania Trump was a First Lady that was a legal immigrant that speaks 5 languages.

The call for unity escapes me, maybe that’s because English is my second language.