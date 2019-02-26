Just how dumb does Donald Trump think American citizens are? Since becoming president Trump has told many, many lies, falsehoods, falsifications, untruths and whoppers. However, this latest deal of deceit with taxes is over the top.
I can remember a couple of Republican friends telling me how paychecks were going to be bigger beginning in January of 2018 due to the new tax laws. Sounded good. Now the truth has come home to roost.
Trump’s bill, called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, simply withheld less money. However, now these people are receiving less in return from the Internal Revenue Service. Some persons are even having to pay money to the IRS when before they received a return. How deceitful can Trump be and not expect us to figure out what has been done to us?
Why have we not seen Trump’s tax returns? Either Trump is not as rich as he claims to be or, like America’s big corporations, Trump does not pay taxes. Why should Trump pay taxes when his talent is over-spending our tax dollars for himself, family, friends, corporations, other countries and an unneeded wall?
Trump reserves paying taxes for “dumb Americans.”
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula