"We will be known forever by the tracks we leave." This proverb comes to us as spiritual guidance from the Plains Indians, and we would do well to incorporate it into our daily lives. We do not live in isolation from our brothers and sisters, nor from generations past or those yet to come. The message transcends time and place, and resonates clearly and with critical importance in these difficult times.

It is now especially crucial for the leadership of our state and our country to internalize this missive as they chart our future. For too long, we have staggered, as a nation without clear direction, through a morass of lies and inaction by a president and fractured Congress, both of which seem to have put their own interests ahead of those of the public. As Montanans, we have had consistent leadership in the past, and we have the obligation to hold our new administration to this standard. Our future depends on our sustained action.

It is time for all of us, citizens and political leaders alike, to lay down tracks that will take us forward and leave a legacy of hope and promise for those who follow.

The choice is ours to make.

Joe Perine,

Missoula

