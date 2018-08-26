Response to Sunday, Aug. 19 past guest column "Electoral College Subverts Democracy." Nancy Leifer and Nancy Maxson, please leave our Constitutional Electoral College alone. The system works just as our country’s Founders planned it to work. Our Founding Fathers went through great efforts to Constitutionally establish a Republic, not a true Democracy where the majority always rules. The word democracy does not appear in any founding documents. The Electoral College exists so that 12 highly populated coastal states cannot run roughshod over the rest of us. Presidential candidates must take into consideration the wishes of the lesser populated states, like Montana, which became very important in the 2016 election causing Bill Clinton and the Trump Camp to visit our state. Is it plain ignorance, or ugly contempt that drives this continuing effort to destroy our Electoral College? Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 under the current system; instead of further division of our country, the greatest country in the free world, why doesn’t the League of Women Voters get behind a cause that will further unite our country. It’s time to stop the bickering; we are better than this.
Dale Hanson,
Lolo