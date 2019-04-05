I would like to voice my disagreement with recent statements by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Montana Sen. Al Olszewski regarding abortion, and with attempts to place limits on legal abortion currently in the legislature.
Politicians should stay out of the private, difficult health decisions Montana families need to make when it comes to family planning. Respect our rights and our intelligence to know what is best for our health. Instead, please focus efforts on reducing poverty and improving education. These efforts, along with access to family planning and abortion services without judgement, are what is needed to improve the lives of Montanans.
Forcing families to have children they don’t want or can’t afford is dumb and short-sighted in terms of public health.
Susan Morgan,
Missoula