Leave I-80 intact

In 1978, Montana voters passed I-80 by 65%, empowering MT voters to approve or reject any proposed nuclear power facility certified under the MT Major Facilities Siting Act. Importantly, I-80 does NOT ban nuclear energy; rather, it creates critical guardrails for the process by which a nuclear power plant is proposed, by setting stringent safety and liability requirements and, most importantly, giving the voters of Montana the right to decide. Currently, HB 273, moving to the MT senate, would overturn I-80.

There are numerous pros and cons to nuclear power; any proposal should be rigorously debated, factually and scientifically, in public, not in backrooms of entities who stand to benefit financially from nuclear installations. Although the probabilities of a nuclear accident are statistically low, let us debate the implications if we lose the roll of the dice, just as the Japanese lost at the Fukushima accident. Although proposed next-gen nuclear reactors have important safety upgrades, we must have a rigorous education on these critical safety issues. To date, no full-scale next-gen reactors have been built or tested. With little data, should we remove the guardrails?