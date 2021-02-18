 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leave I-80 intact

Leave I-80 intact

{{featured_button_text}}

In 1978, Montana voters passed I-80 by 65%, empowering MT voters to approve or reject any proposed nuclear power facility certified under the MT Major Facilities Siting Act. Importantly, I-80 does NOT ban nuclear energy; rather, it creates critical guardrails for the process by which a nuclear power plant is proposed, by setting stringent safety and liability requirements and, most importantly, giving the voters of Montana the right to decide. Currently, HB 273, moving to the MT senate, would overturn I-80.

There are numerous pros and cons to nuclear power; any proposal should be rigorously debated, factually and scientifically, in public, not in backrooms of entities who stand to benefit financially from nuclear installations. Although the probabilities of a nuclear accident are statistically low, let us debate the implications if we lose the roll of the dice, just as the Japanese lost at the Fukushima accident. Although proposed next-gen nuclear reactors have important safety upgrades, we must have a rigorous education on these critical safety issues. To date, no full-scale next-gen reactors have been built or tested. With little data, should we remove the guardrails?

HB273 is a bad bill that bypasses public process. Call your legislators.

Steve Nelson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't miss excellent letter
Letters

Don't miss excellent letter

Denver Henderson's truly excellent letter published in the Missoulian online on Friday, Dec. 12, deserves everyone's attention. If you somehow…

Choose: Trump or Constitution?
Letters

Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News