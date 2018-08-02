The State Department of Livestock (Helena) should collectively be ashamed of itself for trying to blacken the name of Jim Caplis of K & C Meats (meaning Kelly and Caplis). Jim is from a Montana pioneer family who was a fine meat-cutter. Our Christmas Day standing rib roast was always provided by him - which became a tradition with the Clouse family. The livestock board has decided that by knowing birthdays they can declare all seniors persona non grata who have no use. I have news for them — we still count and in some societies ware held in high regard. K & C Meats is well thought of with the Missoula community. Go, livestock board, and shoot someone else in the reputation and leave the Caplis family alone.
Anna Marie Clouse,
Missoula