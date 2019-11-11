Missoula’s shameful and disgraceful display of ignorance and politics during the swearing in of new members of the National Guard prior to the kickoff of Saturday’s Griz football games is unacceptable.
The identity and politics of a president do not matter to those in the military. They choose to serve our country. To distract from the brave Americans’ pledge of service is to exemplify an utter lack of class and is un-American. Never again, Missoula!
Thank you to those whose cheers drowned out the ignorance and immaturity of those who chose to disrespect our country.
"I, (NAME), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed."
Cheryl McLean,
Bozeman