Leave profanity off political signs

Leave profanity off political signs

There is a political sign at the corner of Tie Chute Lane in Florence that is very close to the Florence school. This political sign has the word "bulls---" prominently on it.

No matter what your political persuasion is, it would seem to me, the best thing would be to set a good example for our children and teens who pass by the sign nearly every school day.

I know they hear words similar to that from their peers, on TV and perhaps even from family, but for the sake of common decency, they shouldn't have to have it reinforced every day they attend school.

Please, let us reconsider what is presented on our political signs and display them with more respectable and less obscene language. Thank you.

Karen Summerfield,

Florence

