Leave unions intact

I received a letter from Governor Greg Gianforte telling me that Montana needs to become a Right to Work for LESS money state after he had been in office for just a matter of days.

It’s funny because I thought I already HAD the right to work in Montana! My employers this last 30 years never mentioned to me that I had NO RIGHT TO WORK HERE! I just kept working and they kept paying me as if I DID have a right to work here. Worked great, I made them a lot of money, they paid me well. Folks, it ain’t broke, it don’t need to be fixed.

Don’t be fooled by this fancy name. It means exactly one thing: Greg and many Republicans in our state want to crush the Unions and take away the voice of we pesky little people. Average pay in Montana will drop by at least 10% just like it has in other states that became Right to Work for LESS money states. This is a fact and not fake news – do your homework – look it up.

It’s also a fact that when Union rates are higher the middle class gets richer. When Union rates are lower, the top 1% get richer.

Check me on this next claim too. What have the Unions ever done for you?

Answer: Not much unless you count

1. Eliminated child labor.