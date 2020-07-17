Left and right have more in common than they have differences

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why are people afraid that the American Left will rise up and turn America into a communist hellscape? The Left eats its own. They belong to sects and when you deviate from your sect you will be exiled. Each sect demands purity of thought. Every sect has more in common with the others than they have differences. Yet they focus on the minute differences and the left falls apart.

The American Right on the other hand may have its differences with each other, but at the end of the day they will all coalesce against the left. The left is always fighting a two front war. One front of the war is against the right and the other front is a war against itself. I ask my brothers and sisters on the left, "Who is going to win the war of ideas every time, even if their ideas are horrific?"

I truly want to bring the left together, but I am guilty of the same divisive behavior that I just tried to describe. If you were to put me in a room with group of self-described liberals and progressives, I would beat my head against the walls until unconsciousness.

Frans Swier,

Valier

