Leftists guarantee Trump another term

Thank you, Dale Hanson of Lolo, for your letter (Feb. 19), “Fed up with reading letters from liberals.”

I agree wholeheartedly with you but I beg the Missoulian to not stop. It’s some of the most humerus reading I get to do everyday. As a college graduate and successful businessman, I love it when they call me a racist, stupid, ignorant, sexist, blah blah blah.

You can add Bill Ferguson to your list because on the page next to your letter, he calls me stupid: “Anyone with a sound basic education" ... "capable of logical independent thinking" should know better.

The left just doesn’t get it. We don’t care about the facade; we care about the results. And those results have been stellar. America first, America great again. No apologies. We should celebrate the left for guaranteeing Donald Trump four more years! Keep 'em coming, lefties.

Chris Jones,

Missoula

