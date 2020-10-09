 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legalization of marijuana about money, not health

Legalization of marijuana about money, not health

{{featured_button_text}}

Scientific research in the Scandinavian countries, later replicated in the United States found that 10% of young people who use marijuana are genetically predetermined to develop psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia. The problem is that we have not learned how to detect that 10%. Schizophrenia is the most devastating of the serious mental illnesses. A person literally loses their mind. I would not wish schizophrenia on my worst enemy. A Harvard psychiatrist once told me that if a young person, under the age of 25 uses marijuana, they are playing Russian Roulette with their brain. The legalization of marijuana is not about health, it is about money.

Dr. Gary Mihelish,

Helena

618 Edgerton Road

~MTS9601

406-458-9738

2mihelishes@bresnan.net

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News