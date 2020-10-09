Legalization of marijuana about money, not health

Scientific research in the Scandinavian countries, later replicated in the United States found that 10% of young people who use marijuana are genetically predetermined to develop psychotic illnesses such as schizophrenia. The problem is that we have not learned how to detect that 10%. Schizophrenia is the most devastating of the serious mental illnesses. A person literally loses their mind. I would not wish schizophrenia on my worst enemy. A Harvard psychiatrist once told me that if a young person, under the age of 25 uses marijuana, they are playing Russian Roulette with their brain. The legalization of marijuana is not about health, it is about money.
