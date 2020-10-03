Legalizing cannabis is about more than recreational use

If you’ve been on a Montana college campus lately, it’s not unlikely that you’ve been asked if you support the legalization of cannabis for recreational use. Even if you don’t partake, there are a multitude of reasons to support this measure for the state of Montana. As a college student who appreciates our public lands, I think that passing almost any measure that can generate upwards of $18 million for conservation efforts is a rare opportunity we must seize.

Voting YES on CI-118 and I-190 to legalize and regulate marijuana for adult use is key to ensuring that future generations can enjoy our public lands. Whether you choose to use or not, I hope that you can see legalizing cannabis this fall is not just about recreational use. This is an opportunity that Montana needs to take advantage of so that our state can keep being “The Last Best Place.”