Legalizing marijuana has many benefits

Marijuana legalization is a controversial topic but for the betterment of Montana, it must be addressed. The benefits for people battling chronic conditions outweigh the possible risks by a massive amount. Cannabinoids have been shown to provide relief for chronic pain, aid in insulin production, help in weight management, act as a natural mood stabilizer in depression patients, effectively regulate seizures, improve cognitive performance and concentration for people with ADHD/ADD, alleviates anxiety, and other PTSD symptoms and so many other benefits for a wide variety of patients. Legalizing recreational use for adults will also allow individuals without health insurance or who are underinsured to access cannabis or cannabinoid products that they would not be able to afford or access through their healthcare providers. With all the health benefits on top of the money put towards rehabilitation and veterans services, Montanans need to stand up for their health care rights and vote yes on I-190 and CI-118.