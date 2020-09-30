Legalizing marijuana with benefit veterans

One of the most defining characteristics of Montana is our state’s patriotism. In Montana, 9.4% of the population are veterans, and roughly three-fourths of those veterans are eligible for VA healthcare services. That means that 73,744 Montanan veterans cannot be prescribed medical marijuana. Instead, the VA prescribes addictive opioids and narcotics that are bad for veterans and bad for Montana. Legalizing cannabis through I-190 and CI-118 would allow veterans access to marijuana, reducing substance abuse rates, and making life better for those patriotic Montanans.