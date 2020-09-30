 Skip to main content
Legalizing marijuana with benefit veterans

One of the most defining characteristics of Montana is our state’s patriotism. In Montana, 9.4% of the population are veterans, and roughly three-fourths of those veterans are eligible for VA healthcare services. That means that 73,744 Montanan veterans cannot be prescribed medical marijuana. Instead, the VA prescribes addictive opioids and narcotics that are bad for veterans and bad for Montana. Legalizing cannabis through I-190 and CI-118 would allow veterans access to marijuana, reducing substance abuse rates, and making life better for those patriotic Montanans.

Montana VA doctors can’t legally prescribe medical marijuana to veterans and instead, contribute to prescription drug abuse. This also contributes to Montana’s high suicide rates. Cannabis provides an amazing substitute for traditional pain relief drugs and can provide alternative mental health resources for PTSD. If you support Montana vets and want to reduce our state’s substance abuse and suicide rates, then I ask that you support CI-118 and I-190 this November.

Abigail Jasumback,

Missoula

