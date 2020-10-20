If there’s anything that Montanans hate more than non-pine trees or consistent weather, it’s being told what to do. As a born and raised Montanan, I believe that people have the right to do whatever they want to do as long as it doesn’t negatively impact others. Who cares what people do in their own homes with their own money? Also, there is a projected $50 million dollars in tax revenue going towards conservation, veterans services, and keeping local family farms in production. Legalizing marijuana would bring money and power to the people. This election season, citizens of Montana should stand up for their rights and vote “YES” on CI-118 AND I-190.