The NCAA is an eastern operated business and is, in my opinion, operated for their own interests and not Montana's.
We the people of Montana pay taxes so support the Cats and Griz, not the NCAA. We should be allowed locally to view via TV those playoff games.
The next time the legislature meets I’d like to see someone introduce a bill that would override the NCAA to let the people of Montana view these games via local TV. Not all people own a computer to get ESPN2 to watch the games.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Jim Creecy,
Laurel