I talked with some Filipino girls at Barnes and Noble, which reminded me of a Filipino friend I had.

He was a handsome 65-year-old who had recently moved to Missoula from the Isles of Cebu in the Philippines. He rode a moped, lived in a trailer and worked at a fast food restaurant as a janitor. He was Catholic, and had a son and daughter on Cebu.

He was very kindly and bought me a lunch in an Oriental restaurant. If I'd known how poor he was, I would have refused to let him pay.

Later I went to the fast food joint one winter morning to visit my Filipino friend and was very disappointed to learn that he'd had a heart attack and passed away.

My friend needed an ordinary coronary bypass operation so he could have lived another 30 years, but nobody at his workplace knew or cared enough to tell him about Partnership Health Care, where he could have gotten a low-cost exam to see that he was ripe for the medical procedure.

Legislation needs to be enacted to help immigrants and other poor folks to be able to help themselves.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0