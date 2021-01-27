Legislation to destroy gray wolf shameful

I am very disturbed about the two Congressmen from Montana writing ugly, cruel legislation to destroy the gray wolf. Hunters, and, trappers, continue to perplex me with their egregious, unconscionable actions. Their complete hatred, and, utter disregard for the endangered gray wolf continue to amaze me.

I am submitting my letter to the editor of the Missoulian, which is not far from where the greedy legislators are based, and, has just started leaning to the "left".

As far east as Illinois, we are hearing about two Congressmen from Western Montana, Sen. Bob Brown, and, Rep. Paul Fielder, both of Thompson Falls, Montana, are writing legislation to destroy a national treasure, the gray wolf. Surely, such efforts, like trapping them, including snares, as well as shooting them, will perplex, and, disappoint, the majority of Missoulians, whom I urge to take action to protest such carnage.

These heartless, and, bloodthirsty, hunters are calling for an extension to the hunting season to start the day after Thanksgiving, and, to include killing them during the night. In addition, the hunters will be paid for each wolf harvested.

The proposed legislation is shameful, and, disgraceful, and, constitutes wiping out this endangered species in Montana.