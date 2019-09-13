I enjoyed reading Matt Neuman’s “Incumbents lead in Missoula council primary” (Sept. 10) very much. It conjured up sleepy memories of my childhood, where on the way to school, I would see people congregating at all of our public institutions. It made me proud to be a part of such a connected and active community.
The older I get, the more I realize that our city, county and state governments and hold a larger sphere of influence than I had ever considered. With our voices, we can truly enact worldwide change.
Globally, there are an estimated 149 million children suffering from lifelong stunting due to malnutrition; 2.5 million of these children die before age 5. That is well over twice the population of this state. According to a UNICEF report, children who suffer from severe malnutrition are 9.5 times more likely to die from diarrhea and 6.4 times more likely to die from pneumonia.
Regardless of who we elect, this issue will be here. We must urge our government and its policymakers to end this crisis. I urge U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to co-sponsor the upcoming House Resolution 517, which will secure adequate funding for global childhood nutrition.
Andrew Tschida,
Missoula