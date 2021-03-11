 Skip to main content
Legislation would privatize elk herds

Montana’s Legislature is considering House Bill 505, which would provide private landowners with 10 non-resident, either-sex elk tags for commercial distribution, so long as they own 640 acres or more and happen to live in a unit at elk management objective.

All resident Montana hunters should oppose this legislation that would unfairly carve out and privatize our state’s elk herds, a public resource. And by giving five bonus points per year to hunters fortunate enough to have access to hunt cow elk on private lands, the bill would also severely skew our bonus point system.

As a veteran and hunter, I joined Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Armed Forces’ Initiative on a veterans public land hunt in eastern Montana this fall. We camped and hunted on U.S. Forest Service land, but the animals we chased crossed freely between private and public. There were 17 veterans on that trip, and none of us owns 640 acres of private lands.

Montana’s wildlife belongs to all of us. And it should stay that way. It’s a uniquely American principle we fought for, and we’re not going to give up fighting for that now. Please ask your representative to oppose HB 505.

Morgan Mason,

Missoula

