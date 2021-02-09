Legislative majority motivated by fear

Scholars have known for years that conservative political attitudes are frequently motivated by anxiety and fear. Unfortunately, the conservatives in Montana's Legislature ignore the legitimate fears their constituents might have regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a struggling economy, affordable housing, income inequality, labor rights, climate change and right-wing domestic terrorism. Instead, our GOP lawmakers reveal their irrational cowardice when the fears that motivate them are focused on trans-gender youth, pregnant women, unarmed college students, the rights of Montana voters, open meeting laws, and local governments.

Many of our elected officials ran on a platform of keeping government out of people’s lives, but as soon as they get in office they proceed to use the powers of government to attack anyone or anything they fear or dislike. Those who willfully restrict the rights of our fellow citizens while claiming they are in favor of small government are liars as well as cowards.