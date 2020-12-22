Legislative Rules Committee: The Wild Wild West

Despite the Centers for Disease Control recommendations, the Lewis and Clark Health Department recommendations, and many statewide health care workers, teachers, physicians, the Legislative Rules Committee has decided that they cannot meet remotely, will not require masking or social distancing during the 90-day session, and will only allow remote voting if a legislator is in the hospital.

Montana, we voted for these people. They say it's an infringement of rights. Who will be most affected? All Montanans. Sen. Jason Ellsworth said, "I imagine we will have people get sick" and admitted that some could die. But this is the proposal.

Write to your senators and representatives and tell them this is wrong. Find their addresses at mfpe.org under "get involved."

Sue Furey,

Missoula

