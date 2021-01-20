Legislators could get serious about abortion

Republicans hold a death grip on the Christian vote because they claim to be against abortion, though probably as many Republican women as Democratic women have had abortions.

Christians will vote for Satan if he says he is against abortion. They came close to it in Donald Trump.

Republicans stand for less government, yet want government to regulate abortions forgetting that such power can go both ways.

I, and many Democrats, believe life begins at conception, therefore abortion takes a life, but we do not want government involved.

Limiting helps, but repealing Roe v Wade won't solve the problem. It will not change peoples' hearts.

To be serious about abortion, legislators could:

1. With DNA, hold the guy responsible also, monetarily, until the child is 21.

2. Streamline adoption laws.

3. Gladly pay taxes to set up unwed-mother safe houses with job training, as other countries do.

4. Support birth education in schools.

5. Make birth control readily available and free.

6. Legislate against poverty and for higher wages.