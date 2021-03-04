Legislators don't understand bills

Recently, Rep. Lolo Sheldon-Galloway, after presenting a bill regarding marijuana, stated, "I guess I don't know enough about the (marijuana) industry." It is obvious many of her colleagues are in the same category regarding several of the bills they are trying to have made into law.

The trans bill totally ignores professional advice. Psychologists, psychiatrists, pediatricians and pediatric endocrinologists oppose the bills and have stated how damaging they will be to the involved children.

They totally ignore the Board of Regents, professors and others involved with education in allowing guns on campuses.

Finally, relegating public health care professionals to an advisory role rather than using science to guide our pandemic response.

I presume they believe, as Donald Trump did regarding the pandemic, they just understand this stuff. You can see where this attitude got us, 500,000-plus dead.

I don't mean to mock Sheldon-Galloway, she at least had the courage to admit what she didn't know.

Gary Goodman,

Polson

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3