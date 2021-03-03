Legislators gather with petty agendas

Legislators have gathered in Helena this year with petty, self-served agendas that have nothing to do with improving our state, i.e.: infrastructure, health issues, education funding, etc.
Instead, each Republican has an issue to attack. Every disgusting, personal issue is on the table for attack. Some of these issues are: the transfer of public lands, eliminating labor unions, allowing guns on university campuses, the slaughter of wolves, stripping health department powers, anti-affordable housing laws and the list continues.
When the session is over this year, will Montana be a better place to live or will the state be a “tax haven” for the very rich and a welcome mat for the wealthy who want to live here and hold on to their rich portfolios?
Roger Sherman,
Whitefish