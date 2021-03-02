Legislators have made employees targets

I was a proud State of Montana employee. I currently work for the Department of Revenue and have previously worked for the Dept. of Labor. I have talked to and tried to help as many people as efficiently and thoroughly as possible. Many callers have said “ I love Montana, I get to talk to a real person.”

The current Legislature has taken away the pride I had in my job. I have listened to some of the Legislators denigrate State workers. I am now told that guns will be allowed in the state building I work in. I have been threatened and sworn at over the phone but put it down to someone having a bad day, frustration and/or not understating the law. Recently a fellow state employee received correspondence with feces smeared on it because someone was unhappy the workers were doing their job. There are disgruntled citizens who will threaten employees.