Legislators have made employees targets

I was a proud State of Montana employee. I currently work for the Department of Revenue and have previously worked for the Dept. of Labor. I have talked to and tried to help as many people as efficiently and thoroughly as possible. Many callers have said “ I love Montana, I get to talk to a real person.”

The current Legislature has taken away the pride I had in my job. I have listened to some of the Legislators denigrate State workers. I am now told that guns will be allowed in the state building I work in. I have been threatened and sworn at over the phone but put it down to someone having a bad day, frustration and/or not understating the law. Recently a fellow state employee received correspondence with feces smeared on it because someone was unhappy the workers were doing their job. There are disgruntled citizens who will threaten employees.

Thank you, Legislators, for making me a target.

No job is worth the abuse and outright fear of being accosted with a firearm.

With regards,

Kelly P. Darr,

Helena

