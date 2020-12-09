Legislators have skewed priorities

Most of the voters in America are delusional. They actually believe that those we elect to represent us do so.

When so many Americans are hurting financially, our duly elected legislators find it more important to "pack" the Supreme Court than to negotiate a viable stimulus for the people who elected them.

Remember, actions have consequences, and those just elected should consider the needs of those who put them in office.

Sue Wanner,

Hamilton

