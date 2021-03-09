Legislators must address disaster

Well, the pandemic must be over, climate change is under control and affordable housing is available throughout the state.

This must be why the very stable geniuses in Helena are focusing on the really important issues, like banning sanctuary cities, of which there are none. Declaring antifa a terrorist group, even though there is no real antifa organization like, say, the Oath Keepers or Proud Boys. And they are very worried about the integrity of high school sports, making sure that no trans kids are competing where they shouldn't be. I'm sure that the one-half of 1% of high school athletes this is affects are thankful.

Now I hope someone in Helena will address a looming disaster and introduce a bill to stop it before it starts — namely, making it against the law for a UFO to land in Montana.

Once the first one lands, we'll be inundated with aliens trying to immigrate. Our jobs will disappear and the welfare system will explode, and then there's the explosion of crime that's sure to follow.

So, please, someone have the backbone to bring a bill that will stop this potential nightmare before it's too late.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

