It has been 10 years since the Montana Supreme Court Baxter decision opened the way for doctors to assist terminally ill patients with end-of-life decisions and options. Palliative care continues to improve the medical community’s ability to assist patients in this difficult time, but it does not work for everyone.
While very few people in Montana have chosen to end their intolerable suffering through medical means, this option has been extremely important to those who have. Generally they do so in consultation with their families and without harm to others.
I am not aware of any reports of abuse in the exercising of these rights. Yet, a small minority of activists have repeatedly attempted to force their beliefs on others by criminalizing the actions of physicians and thus inflicting continued patient suffering. House Bill 284, scheduled for review by the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 21, is the most recent attempt.
The current environment in Montana does not require that anyone chose this option. There is no need to eliminate this option from those that do, and the Legislature should not take that action. Please contact your senators and encourage them to reject this attempt to remove this right.
David Cooper,
Jefferson City