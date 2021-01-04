Legislators must set example to reduce infection rate

I assume, from his statement, that if Senator Ellsworth was standing in a group of people (probably Republicans) and someone started randomly shooting them, he would not duck or take cover because "some will be wounded, and some may die," but it won't be me. I wonder how many of his mask-adverse buddies would feel the same if being shot at.

Put on your damn masks! Do it for the people you care about. Be leaders: set an example so that our rate of infection may drop toward zero.

Another GOP philosophy I find slightly disturbing: Personal responsibility relating to COVID and mask-wearing as expressed by our governor-elect. While I do believe in being held personally responsible for my actions, I think it is somewhat different when applied to a whole population, many of whom don't appear to be personally responsible.