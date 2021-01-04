 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislators must set example to reduce infection rate

Legislators must set example to reduce infection rate

{{featured_button_text}}

I assume, from his statement, that if Senator Ellsworth was standing in a group of people (probably Republicans) and someone started randomly shooting them, he would not duck or take cover because "some will be wounded, and some may die," but it won't be me. I wonder how many of his mask-adverse buddies would feel the same if being shot at.

Put on your damn masks! Do it for the people you care about. Be leaders: set an example so that our rate of infection may drop toward zero.

Another GOP philosophy I find slightly disturbing: Personal responsibility relating to COVID and mask-wearing as expressed by our governor-elect. While I do believe in being held personally responsible for my actions, I think it is somewhat different when applied to a whole population, many of whom don't appear to be personally responsible.

If we could completely depend on personal responsibility, there would be no need for speed limits or law enforcement. We could simply publish speed “guidelines” and let the chips fall where they may. Imagine how much money the state could save, and how much drivers could save by claiming personal responsibility and not purchasing insurance.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News