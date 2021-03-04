Legislators need to honor will of voters

Aside from being an extremely beautiful place to fish, hunt, recreate, and explore, the Montana outdoors provides the state with essential funding as well as employs tens of thousands of people. Notably, the state’s outdoor economy contributes $2.5 billion annually and employs 31,598 people. Clearly, Montana’s outdoors is worth protecting and investing in.

In November 2020, Montanans passed Initiative I-190, legalizing recreational marijuana, with the understanding that nearly half of the tax revenue would fund our public lands and conservation efforts. Now, the legislature is disregarding the will of the voters and reconsidering how the taxrevenue will be allocated. For this reason, it is critical that pressure is placed on state legislators to ensure that the will of the voters is honored, and our state’s greatest investment is supported. The I-190 revenue dedicated to conservation will provide an impressive return on investment by providing a reliable source of state matching dollars for the significant federal resources set aside to expand public access and grow our economy. These dedicated, new revenue investments will also provide competitive grant dollars for cities, counties, tribal governments, and nonprofit partners; help fund maintenance and staff in State Parks; and provide needed resources for conservation easements, river access sites, and wildlife habitat.