Legislators need to vote no on Fielder's wolf bill

As a long-time resident of Montana, I enjoy watching wildlife, especially wolves. I understand that some people like to kill these animals, and to live in peace in society I reluctantly put up with this, but I am horrified at Rep. Fielder’s attempt to expand trapping and add awful snaring.

We kill plenty of wolves, we do not need to kill more. Is Rep. Fielder unaware of just how much tourism – specifically wolf tourism – contributes to our economy?

Are the rest of the legislators aware of just how few people, both here in Montana and visitors want to see more slaughter of wolves?

I hope the legislators vote NO to all Rep. Fielder’s terrible bills. The citizens of Montana and our tourists are counting on it.

Cheryl Kindschy,

Helena

