Legislators needed to fight war on virus

Reality and the least we can do during a pandemic!

Well, it seems that the public (and all who show up to speak before the Legislature or even simply sit in on some of the work our elected officials will engage in starting Jan. 5) will require risking our lives if the rules being considered by the "House and Senate Rules Committee" refuse to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, county health protocols or "common sense."

This virus is not political but it seems the folks we have elected to represent us (at least the "R" branded) have decided it is. The losers are the public, the people of Helena and those who will contract this virus because we fail to mask up, keep your safe distance (6 to 10 feet), avoid indoor congregating when possible (Zoom does work in Helena!) and washing our hands often.

Come on, we are at war with this virus and it is winning because we don't want to do what is right for the people of Montana. Win the war against this virus. Science, not fantasy, will win in the end! Wake up, legislators, and protect Montanans!

Steve McArthur,

Missoula

