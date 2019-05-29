A May 3 Missoulian article revealed that Missoula city and county leaders are committed to buying 100% clean energy by 2030. Mayor John Engen quoted non-partisan polling which indicated that 90% of Montanans support his position.
However, the Montana Legislature representing all Montanans opposed Senate Bill 189. SB 189 died in the Judiciary Committee, and could not be blasted out of committee for lack of Democrat and Republican support. Many legislators doubt that CO2 emissions cause global warming, because scientists presented evidence that CO2 followed warming, but did not cause it. The opposing legislators believed SB 189 would destroy our economy and rob us of us freedoms when renewable energy would necessitate rationing.
Al Gore and Steve Running received the Nobel Peace Prize for their proposal of a political way to establish the United Nations theory of climate warming caused by man. Organized activism was vital to the acceptance of this "settled science."
Physicist Steven Hawking denied "settled science" by regularly defending his theory of black holes in the universe. Every time another researcher questioned his conclusions, Hawking defended them with the goal of scientific truth.
Before Running retired, he launched another way to promote activism: a climate change minor at the University of Montana.
Jeanette Zentgraf,
Missoula