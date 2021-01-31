Legislators outlaw loving neighbors?

I have always been attracted to accounts of ordinary people drawing on extraordinary reserves of courage. As my name speaks, Jewish roots run through our family tree. Perhaps that is why books on the Holocaust hold a special grip on me. Everyday citizens in Europe risked imprisonment and death by choosing to help Jews and other "undesirables."

My children grew up well-versed in the history of the Holocaust. I would always emphasize that what is legal and what is right don't necessarily see eye-to-eye. And if confronted with a choice between the two, we must choose what is right, regardless of the personal cost.

The Montana Legislature is currently considering a bill which would criminalize the demands of my faith. House Bill 200 would levy fines against so-called sanctuary communities who seek to protect and shelter people fleeing horrors in their native countries. People who are no less God's children, I would add, than you or I.

The echoes of Nazi laws that prosecuted those who dare to protect others is not lost on me. I will continue to do as my faith commands me, but it will cause me great sadness if Montana outlaws loving one's neighbor.

Aleta Kantor,

Missoula

