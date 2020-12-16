 Skip to main content
Legislators putting Montanans at risk

Today there were 159 new COVID cases in Lewis and Clark County, nearly 4,000 cases overall. Yet, despite growing numbers in the Helena area, our completely irresponsible Republican state legislators are holding in-person gatherings, not wearing masks, not social distancing. They’re putting the entire state more at risk than we already are. Now they want to hold an in-person legislative session — a virtual super-spreader event!

What’s wrong with you people?

72,000 COVID cases, increasing by nearly 1,000 every day.

800 of your constituents dead, more dying every day.

Health care system stretched to a near-breaking point.

Small businesses closed, bankrupt.

Cattle, other livestock and food producers can’t sell to restaurants because COVID restriction closures/reduction in service and/or bankruptcy have reduced or erased demand for their products.

Is this not enough harm to Montana and its citizens, your constituents?

You want businesses and schools open, and the economy to recover? Then act like it. It‘s within the power of every citizen and our leaders (who should be role models) to make this happen. The solution is simple: a safe virtual legislative session; mask-wearing; social distancing in public; hand-washing, sanitizing.

Stop the dying and the bankruptcies. Just do it!

Marsha Katz,

Missoula

