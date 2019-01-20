It was discouraging to see the highly partisan and self-serving statements of Kalispell Republican Rep. Derek Skees in the recent (Jan. 13) article on the "Solutions Caucus."
Skees' comments imply that everything is black or white, R or D, in the Legislature; no gray areas allowed. I always thought that our elected representatives at the county, state and federal levels were supposed to serve for and represent all of the citizens in their jurisdiction, not just the ones with the politically correct "R" or "D" after their names? Unless a politician receives 100 percent of the vote, they serve an electorate of mixed opinions and varying points of view.
My area is represented by one party in the House and another in the Senate, yet I expect them both to be clear thinkers and straight shooters who will do what's best for all Montanans, regardless of political affiliation. I guess we'll see how that works out when the Legislative session ends in April. Meanwhile, I keep hoping that the "Solutions Caucus" makes a positive difference for the state of Montana.
Dick Mangan,
Missoula